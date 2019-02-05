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Gavin McInnes Talks About The Left’s War On Humor
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154 views • February 05, 2019
The public is beginning to awaken to the manipulation of Big Tech with YouTube even announcing they will get rid of the "like/dislike" button. Gavin McInnes joins Alex to discuss how liberals can't take a joke so now they seek to ban them.
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