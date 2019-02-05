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Genita Mason Discusses The Benefits Of Infrared Sauna at The Biosanctuary
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116 views • February 05, 2019
Genita M. Mason discusses the many benefits of infrared sauna and why she uses them at The Biosanctuary - her environmental medicine health spa and detox retreats in Los Angeles, Texas & Mexico. For more information call (877) 285.9266
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