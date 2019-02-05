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Car wash with my doggies! 😹
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13 views • February 05, 2019
Car wash with my doggies! 😹
Fun times going to the car wash with my doggies!! If you have never been through one with your dogs then you have to see this!! Medusa goes crazy! jumping back and forth she is getting used to it but still not too sure! LOL
https://theadventureguy.live
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Fun times going to the car wash with my doggies!! If you have never been through one with your dogs then you have to see this!! Medusa goes crazy! jumping back and forth she is getting used to it but still not too sure! LOL
https://theadventureguy.live
http://jedediahhealth.live
https://jedediahbennett.com
https://jedediahbennett.com/FREECBDSAMPLE
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