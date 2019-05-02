© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02.5.19 Shout Out to Matt Gaetz for HR 97
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • February 05, 2019
Shout Out to Matt Gaetz for sponsoring HR 97 “Justice for All Act” just as you said you would to Tucker Carlson. Let's email Matt with a big Thank You. Sample email in NHN article below.
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/04/truth-news-headlines-february-5-2019/
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/thank-you-congressman-matt-gaetz/
donate: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/04/truth-news-headlines-february-5-2019/
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/thank-you-congressman-matt-gaetz/
donate: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.