© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 2/05/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • February 05, 2019
[email protected],
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
* DAVID KNIGHT RETURNS, RIDES SHOTGUN WITH ALEX *
INSPECTOR GENERAL: FBI TRADED AUTH'S, INFO FOR GIFTS
RAND PAUL GIVES REPUBLICANS THE BUSINESS
COWARDLY RINO MITCH MCCONNELL FIRES IMPEACHMENT THREAT AT TRUMP
REPUBS PASSING RESOLUTION TO KEEP MILITARY IN AFGHANISTAN, SYRIA
TONIGHT TRUMPS STATE OF UNION ADDRESS
Guests:
David Knight
Gavin McInness
Owen Shroyer
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
* DAVID KNIGHT RETURNS, RIDES SHOTGUN WITH ALEX *
INSPECTOR GENERAL: FBI TRADED AUTH'S, INFO FOR GIFTS
RAND PAUL GIVES REPUBLICANS THE BUSINESS
COWARDLY RINO MITCH MCCONNELL FIRES IMPEACHMENT THREAT AT TRUMP
REPUBS PASSING RESOLUTION TO KEEP MILITARY IN AFGHANISTAN, SYRIA
TONIGHT TRUMPS STATE OF UNION ADDRESS
Guests:
David Knight
Gavin McInness
Owen Shroyer
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.