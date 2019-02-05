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The "Who Is God?" Show Episode 2: Unit 1: God the Coder: Part 1: The Chemical Structure of DNA
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18 views • February 05, 2019
This episode reviews the chemical structure of DNA at the level discussed in high school biology classes. This is for background purposes so that viewers can be ready for critiquing of Evolutionary Theory later on. We also announce the "Who Is God?" Show DNA Builder $50 Scholarship Contest!
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