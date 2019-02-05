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Dems Block Wall As Migrants Continue To Steal Jobs And Bring Violence To America
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42 views • February 05, 2019
Democrats have been stalling the border, as President Trump gets ready for the State of The Union, we will see what he announces as the Dems try to put a stop to the wall.
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