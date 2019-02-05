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Full Show: David Knight Returns! Democrats Continue To Block Wall As SOTU Looms
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44 views • February 05, 2019
David Knight makes his return after a month of absence due to a heart attack. Harrison Smith joins in the first hour to get into some news and to help David catch up on what he missed while he was gone. Then David gives his take on the Ralph Northam controversy and how it is trying to distract from his abortion comments. The Democrats have been opposing the border wall, but as Trump gets ready for the SOTU we will see what he rolls out.
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