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Abortion Is Fueled By A Demonic Hatred For Life
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113 views • February 05, 2019
David Knight makes his way back into the news and gets right into the controversy surrounding Ralph Northam and how the narrative behind his abortion remarks are getting pushed away by the racist photo that has emerged.
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