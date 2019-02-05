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History of Red Light Therapy | Phototherapy
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86 views • February 05, 2019
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In this video you'll learn the history of red light therapy and how we've gone from using solariums to cold laser therapy to small yet powerful LED red light phototherapy devices.
https://endalldisease.com/subscribe
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/red-light-therapy-shop/
In this video you'll learn the history of red light therapy and how we've gone from using solariums to cold laser therapy to small yet powerful LED red light phototherapy devices.
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