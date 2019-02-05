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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show – Joe Rogan Caught In Insider Trading Scandal + Gavin McInnes Files Suit – 02/04/2019
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11 views • February 05, 2019
The American public is increasingly on board for targeting the wealthy with extreme taxes and analysts fear this trend means socialism and economic disaster is coming. Furthermore, demographic data is showing that age and race are the governing factors to how Americans feel about the future. Joining today’s show is media commentator Gavin Mcinnes sharing exclusive details on his fight against the Southern Poverty Law Center.
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