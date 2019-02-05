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Deep State Media Money Runs Out!
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263 views • February 05, 2019
During the Obama years, the U.S. repealed a longstanding propaganda ban. For six years now, the gloves have been off. In the wake of a tidal wave of layoffs in the liberal media, the government funding for these covert operations now face a lawless and desperate media T Rex.
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