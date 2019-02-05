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Socialist Democrat Mob Clutches At Presidency
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112 views • February 05, 2019
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand.
These are the Socialist Democrat names in the Democratic field for President. And they are all under the impression that they are what’s right for America.
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These are the Socialist Democrat names in the Democratic field for President. And they are all under the impression that they are what’s right for America.
**Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
**Download The Official Infowars Free App https://www.infowars.com/app/
**Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
**GET NEW TURBO FORCE TODAY>>> https://www.infowarsstore.com/turbo-force.html
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