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02.4.19 Demonrats Devour Themselves in Virginia
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12 views • February 05, 2019
It would be funny if not so pathetic. Dimms throw Gov ralph northam under the bus. His Lt Gov Justin Fairfax blaming Northam for his sexual assaults in 2004. Keystone cop scenario.
Treehouse: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/04/virginia-lt-governor-claims-sex-assault-charges-against-him-come-from-racist-virginia-governor/#more-159646
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Treehouse: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/04/virginia-lt-governor-claims-sex-assault-charges-against-him-come-from-racist-virginia-governor/#more-159646
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
donate: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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