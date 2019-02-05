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INDORAPTOR VELOCIRAPTOR BLUE TOXIC HYBRID MIX DINOSAUR ACTION FIGURE FOR SALE
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8 views • February 05, 2019
Indoraptor and Velociraptor Blue "toxic hybrid " mix from a GMO EXPERIMENT GONE FATALLY WRONG!!! This HYPER-REALISTIC neonate dinosaur action figure is a must have for the avid dinosaur collecter... FULLY ARTICULATED; WITH POSABLE HEAD, MOUTH, NECK, ARMS, FINGERS, BODY, LEGS, FEET, TOES, AND TAIL!!! CONTACT ME: [email protected]
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