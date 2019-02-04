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World In Brief – February 04, 2019
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11 views • February 05, 2019
Welcome to the World In Brief with Ernest Dempsey. The stories on today’s show include:
Italy vetoes European Union’s choice for Venezuela – the divide between globalists and conservatives showing.
Alarming suicide rate in British soldiers who survived Afghanistan – PTSD taking lives a decade after the trauma.
And – what is the future of Facebook?
Italy vetoes European Union’s choice for Venezuela – the divide between globalists and conservatives showing.
Alarming suicide rate in British soldiers who survived Afghanistan – PTSD taking lives a decade after the trauma.
And – what is the future of Facebook?
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