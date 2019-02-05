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Mobile City Council Getting Gun-Safety Advice From All the Wrong Places
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6 views • February 05, 2019
"We have to look at measures to ensure that our men and women in blue are kept safe while serving the community. But we have to make sure that those measures are effective and that they don't unfairly target law-abiding gun owners." —Dana Loesch
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