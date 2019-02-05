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"Lost or Stolen Firearms" Bills Enable Straw Purchasers
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1 view • February 05, 2019
"['Lost or Stolen Firearms' bills] may very well indemnify actual straw buyers, because all they would have to do after they made that illegal transfer is then call and report that firearm stolen. And then what's going to happen?" —Cam Edwards
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