© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Universal Background Checks Work Only for Sanctimonious Politicians
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • February 05, 2019
"As you may or may not know, Representative, there have been a number of studies that have come out over the past year from gun-control advocates, showing that universal background checks don't really do anything other than, perhaps, allow politicians like yourself to issue self-congratulatory press releases." —Cam Edwards
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.