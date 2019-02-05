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"No Fly, No Buy" Is a Nightmare of Unconstitutional Proportions
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7 views • February 05, 2019
"Not everybody on that 'No Fly' list is a suspected terrorist, and it can be a real nightmare to get off of that list if you've been inadvertently placed on that list. This is why groups, not only like the NRA, but the ACLU, have been opposed to 'No Fly, No Buy' bills." —Cam Edwards
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