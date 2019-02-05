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Roger Stone Reveals Proof The FBI Leaked To CNN
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215 views • February 05, 2019
The connection betweeen the FBI and CNN have been shown in the highly televised early morning SWAT raid of Roger Stone exclusivley filmed by CNN.
https://www.infowars.com/cnn-denies-being-tipped-off-to-raid-on-roger-stone-home/
https://www.infowars.com/no-one-buys-cnns-claim-that-hunch-led-them-to-stakeout-roger-stone-home/
https://www.infowars.com/cnn-producer-admits-he-was-waiting-outside-roger-stones-house-an-hour-before-arrest/
https://www.infowars.com/cnn-denies-being-tipped-off-to-raid-on-roger-stone-home/
https://www.infowars.com/no-one-buys-cnns-claim-that-hunch-led-them-to-stakeout-roger-stone-home/
https://www.infowars.com/cnn-producer-admits-he-was-waiting-outside-roger-stones-house-an-hour-before-arrest/
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