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Homeless Americans Are Dying While Non-Citizens Get A Free Ride
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15 views • February 05, 2019
William Gheen is considered one of the top experts in America regarding the topics of immigration, illegal immigration, illegal immigrants, border security, state and federal immigration laws, and associated issues. He joins the War Room to discuss logical reasonable action for border security.
http://alipac.us
https://www.infowars.com/trump-tells-traffickers-and-criminals-to-keep-out-as-additional-2000-troops-sent-to-border/
http://alipac.us
https://www.infowars.com/trump-tells-traffickers-and-criminals-to-keep-out-as-additional-2000-troops-sent-to-border/
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