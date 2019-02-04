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Dating Foreign Women - The Advice 97% Of Men Won't Take
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44 views • February 04, 2019
When dating foreign women, men are often sold a fictional scenario of a desperate, poor young woman actively seeking a man to solve all troubles through wealth and a free ticket to the Western world.
More often than not, foreign women are perfectly happy in their country, excluding the fact that most live lives devoid of a functional love life.
More often than not, foreign women are perfectly happy in their country, excluding the fact that most live lives devoid of a functional love life.
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