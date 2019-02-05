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BREAKING: Muslim Sharia Police Patrol New York City
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382 views • February 05, 2019
Muslim Community Patrol vehicles are now patrolling the streets of New York City and many are now calling out the creeping agenda to enact sharia law in America. Alex breaks down how americans are bowing to foreign influence.
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