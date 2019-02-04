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Northam Scandal Exposes Baby Organ Sales
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389 views • February 04, 2019
After Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments on infanticide, a recent report reveals the deep economic ties that partners of Planned Parenthood have as two of them have now admitted guilt in the selling baby body parts for profit scandal. Alex breaks down the anti-human agenda exposed in this report by Infowars’ Jon Bowne.
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