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Shock Testimony: Hillary Died In 2016
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525 views • February 04, 2019
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A medical doctor who worked as a personal physician to Bill and Hillary Clinton testifies at the military tribunals that Hillary died in 2016. But through the miracle of modern science, she was revived, and her body continues to function to this day. Taxpayers are footing the bill for the technique that keeps her alive. But who is paying the price? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
A medical doctor who worked as a personal physician to Bill and Hillary Clinton testifies at the military tribunals that Hillary died in 2016. But through the miracle of modern science, she was revived, and her body continues to function to this day. Taxpayers are footing the bill for the technique that keeps her alive. But who is paying the price? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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