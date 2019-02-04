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BREAKING: Mueller Admits To Criminally Tipping CNN To Raid
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1931 views • February 04, 2019
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones and Gerald Celente live via Skype to break down how metadata proves, without a shadow of a doubt, that CNN was tipped off about Roger Stone's pre-dawn FBI raid, before his own lawyers, and Robert Mueller must be held criminally responsible for breaking the law.
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