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Full Show- Trump Interview Reveals Ongoing War Against Deep State
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23 views • February 04, 2019
During an interview preceding the Super Bowl, President Trump stood firm against the Deep State Spymasters who advocate endless war and work to undermine the duly elected representatives in the nation's capitol. Joe Rogan's boot-licking interview with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in which the tech giant's totally arbitrary application of rules is not only not questioned. Millie Weaver joins the show to discuss her experience signing up for a 38-week abortion by claiming to have depression.
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