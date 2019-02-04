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Channel Introduction, Left Wing Watchdogs and the Problem with "Progressives"
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3 views • February 04, 2019
Welcome to my channel!
Today I will discussing the problems with left wing watchdog groups and the issue with "progressives".
Please subscribe and thanks for watching.
P.S. I'll be putting royalty free background music in the future
Today I will discussing the problems with left wing watchdog groups and the issue with "progressives".
Please subscribe and thanks for watching.
P.S. I'll be putting royalty free background music in the future
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