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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 2/04/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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35 views • February 04, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
GAVIN MCINNES SUES THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER
SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER HIRES HIGH-POWERED DEFAMATION LAWYER TO DEFEND TAX-EXEMPT STATUS IN RICO SUIT
JOE ROGAN ON JACK DORSEY PAYROLL
JON BOWNE REPORTS
"I NEED YOUR HELP, FRANK!" FRANK CALLS BACK IN
Guests:
Gavin Mcinnes
Dan Lyman, Newswars.com's European correspondent
Roger Stone
4th Hour:
Gerald Celente of Trendsresearch.com
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
GAVIN MCINNES SUES THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER
SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER HIRES HIGH-POWERED DEFAMATION LAWYER TO DEFEND TAX-EXEMPT STATUS IN RICO SUIT
JOE ROGAN ON JACK DORSEY PAYROLL
JON BOWNE REPORTS
"I NEED YOUR HELP, FRANK!" FRANK CALLS BACK IN
Guests:
Gavin Mcinnes
Dan Lyman, Newswars.com's European correspondent
Roger Stone
4th Hour:
Gerald Celente of Trendsresearch.com
Keywords
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