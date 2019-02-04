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Joe Rogan Jack Dorsey Implicated In Bitcoin Pump And Dump Scheme
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1200 views • February 04, 2019
Joe Rogan and Jack Dorsey are promoting bitcoin cryptocurrency apps that they both have invested in in a new “pump and dump” scheme. Alex breaks down how they actually use their fans for profit.
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