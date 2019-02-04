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8 Years Ago Infowars Was Called Crazy For Warning About Smart Meters, Now The UK Says They Will Be Used To Monitor People's Every Move
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572 views • February 04, 2019
In 2011 Infowars published an article exposing how smart meters would be used as surveillance devices. Now the UK has been saying they will be used to monitor people...
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