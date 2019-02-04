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Dem's Hypocrisy Over Ralph Northam Is Too Blatant For Even The Left To Ignore
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114 views • February 04, 2019
Northam initially apologized for appearing in the photo, only to walk that back in a quagmire of a Friday press conference in which he said he was “unaware of what was on my [yearbook] page,” and that he was neither the person in blackface or the KKK robes.
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