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2019 Philippines Mission Trip Overview
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82 views • February 04, 2019
The 2019 Philippines Mission Trip organized by Verity Baptist Church had over 2000 people get saved! This video gives an overview of the event.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2t73kym
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2t73kym
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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