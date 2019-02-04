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Jack Dorsey On Joe Rogan Fails To Justify Alex Jones Banning, And Advocates For Global Digital Currency
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13 views • February 04, 2019
Users were livid with Joe Rogan’s recent interview with Jack Dorsey over Rogan’s failure to address the Twitter CEO’s censorship policies. At one point in the interview, Rogan asked Dorsey why Alex Jones was ultimately banned from Twitter, to which Dorsey replied: “Uhhh…I’m not sure, like, what the actual violations were.”
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