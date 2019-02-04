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How Indoctrinated Are You? (QUIZ)
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45 views • February 04, 2019
How open are you to new ideas and concepts? Unless you've been living under a rock, we have all been brainwashed to some degree. Use this quick quiz to determine your level of indoctrination and how aware you may be of some factors relating to the Great to Awakening.
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