What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #199

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Published on Feb 3, 2019
Topics: The Super Bowl of Knowledge, What is the A.R.K.?, the Amazing Repository of Knowledge, Requirements for the manifestation of True Freedom, the Role of Knowledge in our lives, the Occult, what knowledge Dark Occultists hide and why they hide it, Nescience vs. Ignorance,
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com
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