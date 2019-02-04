© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America's Evil Agenda Exposed - Abortion, LGBTQ, Divorce - All Celebrated Evils
Follow
1
Share
Report
15 views • February 04, 2019
We have parties to celebrate divorce, we kill babies and light up buildings in major cities when laws allow for more killing of babies, and we celebrate the sin of homosexuality, along with many others that fall under the LGBTQ umbrella.
Twitter - https://twitter.com/BBTSaulStaples
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BeardedBibleThumper
Google+ - https://plus.google.com/u/2/114836086500760240534
Blog - http://beardedbiblethumper.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/BBTSaulStaples
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BeardedBibleThumper
Google+ - https://plus.google.com/u/2/114836086500760240534
Blog - http://beardedbiblethumper.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.