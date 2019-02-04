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EMERGENCY TRANSMISSION TO ALEX JONES AND INFOWARS
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23 views • February 04, 2019
Time is of the essence now. In this video I explain how to destroy the mainstream media and block them from being able to broadcast in the third dimension. But not with censorship. I deploy the truth like a MOAB on the media and are always paralyzed with fear plus they can’t afford to broadcast while the truth is being told by me.
Come on infowars boys and girls let me show you how it’s done.
Come on infowars boys and girls let me show you how it’s done.
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