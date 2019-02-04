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Rothschilds Israel
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177 views • February 04, 2019
THE ORDER . . .
The acknowledgment of the existence of the order is key to dissolving its power. The order, simply put, are people wielding power whom have a long standing agenda of consolidating that power, hence the term A New World Order. ( of which is epitomized within the state of "Israel" and US support of it )
By long standing, I mean to say, that their ideology is indefinite and spans centuries; of course this agenda is cloaked in secrecy giving rise to such legends as vampires.
The acknowledgment of the existence of the order is key to dissolving its power. The order, simply put, are people wielding power whom have a long standing agenda of consolidating that power, hence the term A New World Order. ( of which is epitomized within the state of "Israel" and US support of it )
By long standing, I mean to say, that their ideology is indefinite and spans centuries; of course this agenda is cloaked in secrecy giving rise to such legends as vampires.
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