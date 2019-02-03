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World In Brief – February 03, 2019
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3 views • February 04, 2019
World In Brief – February 03, 2019
• Virginia governor got millions from Planned Parenthood
• Fear of tsunami in Japan after sightings of a mysterious fish
• And – guess who is considering a ban on cigarette sales?
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
• Virginia governor got millions from Planned Parenthood
• Fear of tsunami in Japan after sightings of a mysterious fish
• And – guess who is considering a ban on cigarette sales?
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
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