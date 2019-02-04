© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Time interplatform Post Manipulation! caught on video!
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • February 04, 2019
This video shows the real time manipulation of A Post I made on Freezoxee of my newest Prolife Music Video!
Someone deleted the youtube link from the post in real time. Yet youtube symbol still showed up with a blank avatar.
Someone deleted the youtube link from the post in real time. Yet youtube symbol still showed up with a blank avatar.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.