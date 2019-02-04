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Honing Your BS Meter Pt. I
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4 views • February 04, 2019
Discernment is a combination of intellect, heart and intuition. What is empirical truth and how do you find it? How developed is your sense or perception? How do you recognize intuition and grow it further?
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