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Abortion, the Gold Standard, and the Guardian of Camelot
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483 views • February 04, 2019
Deuteronomy 30:19, “I place before thee, blessings and cursings, life and death. Choose life. “
Tank breaks down the choice made in New York to choose to legalize full term abortions, how President Trump May have already brought in the Gold standard, and how all of us can unify our efforts around universal principles that cross racial boundaries, political lines, gender barriers, and even class distinctions
Tank breaks down the choice made in New York to choose to legalize full term abortions, how President Trump May have already brought in the Gold standard, and how all of us can unify our efforts around universal principles that cross racial boundaries, political lines, gender barriers, and even class distinctions
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