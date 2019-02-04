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February 2019 Energy Update ~ Sun Portals, Disinformation, 3D Dematerializations, & Truth Scanners
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13 views • February 04, 2019
The Arcturian Collective shares a rich and full message for February 2019. In this transmission, they describe some core stargates aligning ~ through the Sun, the Central Sun, the Great Central Sun, and the Grand Central Sun. We are going to be receiving a "Significant Infusion of Interstellar Light" this month, further activating our Higher Light and Awareness as well as exposing what is out of alignment with this Higher Cosmic and Planetary Light. For more info, visit: frequencywriter.com
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