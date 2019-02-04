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VA Governor Ralph Northam and Rep Kathy Tran Must Resign TODAY!!!
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41 views • February 04, 2019
It's time to pay a visit to Ralph Northam and state rep Kathy Tran at their offices and demand they be resign and be removed from office. Prevent these luciferians and those like them from doing any more evil. Time for half measures is gone. We need a few hundred patriots to pay them a visit NOW!!!
Patriot Nurse: https://youtu.be/z-kYAv8qKN0
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/03/truth-news-headlines-february-3-2018/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
Patriot Nurse: https://youtu.be/z-kYAv8qKN0
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/03/truth-news-headlines-february-3-2018/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
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