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Knowledge from Scripture
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17 views • February 04, 2019
02/03/19-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
In Romans, It Reads that Even the Gentiles Had Abundant Evidence of An Almighty God. Throughout Scripture, We Find Many Examples of Foreknowledge (Prophesy) Regarding the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ. Bible: Genesis 1:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
In Romans, It Reads that Even the Gentiles Had Abundant Evidence of An Almighty God. Throughout Scripture, We Find Many Examples of Foreknowledge (Prophesy) Regarding the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ. Bible: Genesis 1:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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