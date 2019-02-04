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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 2/03/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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54 views • February 04, 2019
[email protected], StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
MAROON 5 FRONTMAN HINTS SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW WILL BE HIP-HOP KNEELING FEST
SOROS & JACK DORSEY SPONSORED JOE ROGAN FLEECING DUMMY VIEWERS
BLACKFACE, KKK ROBE-WEARING VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR RALPH NORTHAM REFUSES TO RESIGN
OBAMA 2 BILLION DOLLAR LEFTISTS PROPAGANDA BILL EXPIRES RESULTING IN MAJOR LEFT FAKE NEWS GROUP LAY-OFFS
Guest:
Tom Pappert
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
MAROON 5 FRONTMAN HINTS SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW WILL BE HIP-HOP KNEELING FEST
SOROS & JACK DORSEY SPONSORED JOE ROGAN FLEECING DUMMY VIEWERS
BLACKFACE, KKK ROBE-WEARING VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR RALPH NORTHAM REFUSES TO RESIGN
OBAMA 2 BILLION DOLLAR LEFTISTS PROPAGANDA BILL EXPIRES RESULTING IN MAJOR LEFT FAKE NEWS GROUP LAY-OFFS
Guest:
Tom Pappert
Keywords
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