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#4, Dispensations - Identity of Israel
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49 views • February 03, 2019
02/03/19-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Expounding Upon the "Israel of God" and the 144,000 (Virgins); Rapture Before Tribulation and Rapture Afterward; the Place of the Bride of Christ and the Larger Family of Christ; and the Kingdoms of Heaven and of God. Bible: 1 Corinthians 15:51-52
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Expounding Upon the "Israel of God" and the 144,000 (Virgins); Rapture Before Tribulation and Rapture Afterward; the Place of the Bride of Christ and the Larger Family of Christ; and the Kingdoms of Heaven and of God. Bible: 1 Corinthians 15:51-52
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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