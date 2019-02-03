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Liberals And Satanism: A Match Made In Hell
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83 views • February 03, 2019
The morality of the United States is scraping the bottom. The founding fathers of this nation held morality and religious principles as essentials within the framework of a government imbued with liberty. Benjamin Franklin wrote
"Whereas true religion and good morals are the only solid foundations of public liberty and happiness . . . it is hereby earnestly recommended to the several States to take the most effectual measures for the encouragement thereof."
"Whereas true religion and good morals are the only solid foundations of public liberty and happiness . . . it is hereby earnestly recommended to the several States to take the most effectual measures for the encouragement thereof."
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